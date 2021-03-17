5W Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Automated Technical Analysis Trading Software, TrendSpider

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for TrendSpider, an automated technical analysis software for active retail traders, market technicians, and analysts.

The client has tasked 5WPR's corporate team with handling the brand's media relations strategy, including thought leadership opportunities. The team will build awareness for the client by carving out space in trade and mainstream media, highlighting their service, and assisting new traders interested to learn about technical analysis while becoming more efficient and effective in their daily trading.

"TrendSpider offers valuable industry insights, assisting the most novice and experienced traders," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "With a recent surge in consumer interest into the ins and outs of trading, it is the ideal time to cement them as the go-to trading software that's easy to use and informative."

"Trading continues to dominate mainstream conversations and we want to be sure traders across the US know we're the leading technical analysis software. Working with 5WPR will help bring increased awareness to our service, positioning TrendSpider as a vital resource within the industry," said TrendSpider Founder & CEO, Dan Ushman.

5W's corporate practice navigates the complex landscape of business communications for start-ups to Fortune 100 clients, with an understanding of how to strengthen reputations, position executives as thought leaders, communicate with key constituents, build brand awareness, showcase next-level innovations, and manage shareholder expectation, in the new digital age. 5W's corporate division has been named a top practice in the U.S. by Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform.

About TrendSpider

TrendSpider is a fully automated, all-in-one dynamic chart technical analysis software for active traders, market technicians and analysts. After two years of development, TrendSpider launched its platform in March 2018 and has attracted over 4,000 active traders.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

