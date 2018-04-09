5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards

The SABRE Awards North America finalists were selected from among more than 2,000 entries in this year's competition, which recognizes Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement. Other finalists in the Home & Furniture category include campaigns for 3M, LG Electronics, IKEA and Canadian Tire.

"It's an honor for 5W to be recognized as a Gold SABRE Award finalist for the team's hard work on the Prep & Cook," said 5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian. "I'm proud of all the creativity and out-of-the box thinking that went into creating and executing this campaign, leading to a sold out product."

The All-Clad Prep & Cook campaign was a fully integrated partnership that included media relations, a micro-influencer campaign, social brand ambassadors and custom cooking classes for editors and influencers. The Prep & Cook sold out at Sur La Table within 3 days of launch and Amazon sales more than doubled their goals.

Winners will be announced at the SABRE Awards dinner on May 1st at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

5W was also recently named a top 10 Home & Housewares Agency by O'Dwyers, a leading PR and marketing industry publication.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

5W's diverse client experience includes brands like Unilever, Walgreens, KRUPS, T-Fal, jane iredale, Sparkling ICE, Wendy Williams, JetSmarter, The Trade Desk and RxAdvance.

