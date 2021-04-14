5W Public Relations Named Top Three New York City PR Agency

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations (5WPR) the third largest, privately-held public relations agency in New York City Metro Area.

"To be named a top three New York agency, after what was easily one of the most difficult years for business, is an honor," said Founder and CEO of 5WPR, Ronn Torossian. "5W started in one room with one intern, and with the help of our amazing client partners and incredibly talented employees, we've continued to grow ever since."

In the last year, 5W expanded to serve clients on five continents and in 25 different countries. Current 5W clients include world-class brands like EPICOR, SAP, Topps, Santa Margherita, Payless, VIZIO and SodaStream. In addition, clients include numerous Fortune 500 companies, six members of the Forbes 400, hedge funds, and over 37 tech unicorns and publicly traded companies.

Headquartered in New York City, the agency employs over 200 professionals working across the firm's four primary practice areas. 5W boasts clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

O'Dwyer's has been conducting its PR firm ranking for the past 52 years based on their fees, and reviews PR firm income statements.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

