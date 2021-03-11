5W Public Relations Welcomes Bathorium, Canada's Best-Selling Bath Brand, to the Beauty & Wellness Team

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for Bathorium, a clean, decadent line of bath-centric essentials created to provide a truly memorable experience focused on the bathers' well-being. Product integrity, ethically sourced, high-quality ingredients, sustainable and recyclable packaging and consistent bath innovation are the guiding principles for this category disruptor.

With the at home self-care market continuing to skyrocket this year, 5W is tasked with increasing Bathorium's awareness in the U.S. through a multi-faceted media strategy, driving the brand's digital expansion efforts and supporting key retailers and partnerships including Anthropologie, The Detox Market and Four Seasons. Founded on the principle that baths should be a beautiful, beneficial experience for everyone, Bathorium is modernizing this indulgent yet essential moment for today's consumer.

Bathorium is clean to the core, no harsh additives, synthetic fragrance, or toxic ingredients. They are proudly small batch-made in Canada and incorporate only ethical production practices as they drive their global mission to #BringBackTheBath. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Bathorium as the newest member of our Beauty & Wellness practice," shared 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "Now more than ever consumers are looking for a little escape from the stresses of every day, and what better way than a next-level bath!"

Driven by a passionate team with extensive category experience, 5W's Beauty & Wellness silo leverages unrivaled expertise, knowledge and campaign strategies to secure meaningful results for its clients. "Bathorium is thrilled to partner with the talented team at 5W. We knew instantly that they were the perfect partners to share our unique journey of revolutionizing the bath care world," said Gregory Macdonald, President & Founder of Bathorium.

About Bathorium

Since 2014, Bathorium has been devoted to creating premium bath soaks that invigorate and restore one's body, mind, and soul. Founded on the core value of indulgent bathing and defining what the art of self-worship bath rituals means, these soaks are anything but ordinary. Bathorium's clean and decadent bath soaks, bath bombs, and bubble oils are small batch-crafted with no harsh additives and zero synthetic fragrance. We are Bathorium, a Canadian start-up on a global mission to #BringBacktheBath!

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

