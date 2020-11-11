5W Public Relations Welcomes náu and Brûmée to Client Roster, Expanding Natural Beauty Category

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that it has been named PR Agency of Record by NXT Equity on behalf of its two natural beauty brands – náu, a vegan skincare range formulated with the highest-quality natural ingredients and cold-pressed oils, and Brûmée, an elevated and pure, alcohol-free fragrance collection. The new partner has signed on with 5WPR to help launch both European-based brands to the North American market.

With a shared mission to set a new industry standard for ingredient integrity and transparency, náu and Brûmée are committed to championing nature and harnessing its ingredients in their purest, most potent form. Hailing from Europe, both brands combine pharmaceutical expertise with modern know-how and practices of naturopathy and aromatherapy to extract the very best from nature.

Launching on Amazon this month, náu will debut with an assortment of all-natural face and body products ranging from $15 - $100, and Brûmée will enter the market with three alcohol-free fragrances priced at $45 each.

"While the beauty industry has seen a rise in the importance of organic, cruelty-free and transparent ingredients, there is still a lot of work to be done," said náu and Brûmée Founder Dr. Anne-Claire Walch. For far too long, the industry has overlooked the harmful ingredients in mainstream fragrances and in recent years, natural skincare ingredients are subject to processing that compromises and dilutes their primary actives. We are challenging the status quo by respecting nature's ingredients at hand and empowering consumers with knowledge so they can make an informed choice."

With the additions of náu and Brûmée, 5W continues to excel in the Natural Beauty category, launching these innovative, purpose-driven brands to the U.S. market. "Building enticing brand awareness and creating strong consumer demand are at the core of our business," said Dara Busch, President of Consumer Practice at 5W PR. "We're excited to unveil náu and Brûmée to the masses and help shape their narratives as dynamic presences and innovators within the natural beauty category."

Led by an expert team with extensive category experience, 5W PR's Beauty practice leverages unrivaled industry knowledge and integrated, strategic campaigns to drive real, meaningful results for clients.

About náu

Innovation in science and quality natural ingredients come together to create náu's skincare range. Using innovative methods such as cold-press extraction, náu retains the best plant-derived active ingredients, creating a range of targeted formulations that supercharge the efficacy of nature. All products are vegan, paraben- and cruelty-free

About Brûmée

Brûmée is on a mission to elevate fragrance; in how it's made and how it's worn. Made in the heart of Provence, these brumes are formulated without alcohol and use only natural and vegan ingredients, locally sourced and expertly crafted in Grasse, the perfume capital of the world. Brûmée's alcohol-free fragrances are designed to work with your hair and skin to create a signature scent, leaving you feeling rejuvenated, confident, and uniquely you.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

