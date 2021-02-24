5W Public Relations Welcomes RV Subscription Service, Harvest Hosts, to Client Roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record by Harvest Hosts, a membership program that allows RVers to access unique overnight stays at farms, wineries, breweries, and other scenic small businesses across North America.

5W will work with Harvest Hosts to communicate the story behind the brand, including why CEO Joel Holland took over the company, and his passion for RVing. The team will create visibility surrounding Harvest Hosts' consumer research, as well as the benefits of membership, and the variety of places members can visit.

"Our partnership with Harvest Hosts comes at a time when consumers are looking for fun, safe, and alternative vacation options," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "Hospitality technology continues to be at the forefront of consumer interest, and we look forward to telling our client's story. Our aim will be to communicate their mission of getting people onto the open road, while supporting small businesses that are the backbone of America."

5WPR recently announced the creation of a hospitality technology division to service clients in the rapidly-growing hospitality tech space to maximize front and back-end efficiency, and ensure customer satisfaction.

"The travel industry has been transformed as a result of the pandemic, but domestic travel across the United States has unlimited potential. We've helped so many small businesses around the country continue to earn income when their livelihoods were turned upside down," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "The RV industry is booming, and we know the 5WPR team can help us spread the message of all that we can offer for unique, safe travel."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

PR services offered to hospitality tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at 1,900+ farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses all over North America. The company's mission is to help people live happier lives by getting off the couch and onto the open road, while also supporting small businesses that are the backbone of America. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

