36-Page Report Grades Top U.S. Programs on AI Integration; First in New 5W Research Series

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released its 2026 Reference Study on Public Relations & Marketing Education at Major American Universities — a free, 36-page research report examining the state of PR and marketing education across the United States, including salary benchmarks, employment projections, and how leading universities are integrating artificial intelligence into their curricula.

The study is available at no cost and without registration at https://www.5wpr.com/research/pr-marketing-education-study-2026/. It is the first in a planned series of 5W Research publications.

Key findings:

Median annual wage for U.S. PR specialists: $69,780 (Bureau of Labor Statistics, May 2024)

(Bureau of Labor Statistics, May 2024) Median annual wage for PR managers: $138,520

Projected employment growth for PR specialists through 2034: 5%

Annual U.S. openings: approximately 27,600 for PR specialists and 10,200 for PR managers

for PR specialists and for PR managers Entry-level salary ranges across 11 U.S. cities: $45,000 to $90,000

The 10 Tier 1 undergraduate PR programs profiled:

Syracuse University (Newhouse)

USC (Annenberg)

Northwestern University (Medill)

University of Florida (CJC)

University of Missouri

University of Texas at Austin (Moody)

University of Georgia (Grady)

Boston University (COM)

New York University (Steinhardt / SPS)

UNC Chapel Hill (Hussman)

The report grades each Tier 1 program on AI integration and identifies Boston University, Columbia SPS, NYU SPS, and the University of Denver as the four programs with the strongest dedicated AI curricula. The study also includes nine illustrated charts.

"The PR industry is being rebuilt around AI search and AI-driven brand discovery," said Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5W. "Universities that move fastest on AI integration will produce the talent that defines the next decade. Most are not moving fast enough."

The full report is available at https://www.5wpr.com/research/pr-marketing-education-study-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations