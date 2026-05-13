The first practitioner-grade reference for the vocabulary that has reshaped marketing in 18 months — built for CMOs, comms leaders, and boards now being asked to define terms that did not exist on a 2024 marketing dashboard

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released the AI Communications Glossary Deep Dive 2026, the most comprehensive practitioner reference for the AI-era marketing and communications vocabulary now governing $200+ billion in U.S. brand budgets. The Glossary defines five foundational terms — Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), LLM Optimization (LLMO), AI Visibility, AI Search, and AI Answer Engine — with extended explanations, side-by-side comparison tables, citation mechanics, and integration playbooks for in-house teams.

The release responds to a structural problem inside enterprise marketing departments: the vocabulary has moved faster than the org chart. CMOs are being asked by boards to report on AI Visibility. Heads of SEO are being asked to brief on GEO. PR leads are being asked to explain LLMO. Most do not yet share a definitions baseline. The Glossary fixes that.

What the Glossary covers

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): The discipline of structuring brand content for direct extraction by AI-generated answers — distinct from SEO, which optimizes for click-through ranking.

LLM Optimization (LLMO): Influencing how a large language model represents a brand inside its trained and retrieved responses — the deepest layer of AI visibility work.

AI Visibility: The composite measure of how often, how prominently, and how accurately a brand surfaces inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

AI Search: The user-facing behavior — typing or speaking a question into an AI engine instead of a search engine. Now 35% of consumer product discovery and 42% of B2B buyer research.

AI Answer Engine: The platform itself — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews — that synthesizes a single answer rather than returning a list of links.

The Glossary is the second installment of 5W's reference series, building on the 5W PR AI Glossary 2026 released earlier this year.

From Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W:

"Marketing has gone through three vocabulary resets in 25 years — the digital reset, the social reset, and now the AI reset. The difference is the speed. CMOs had ten years to get fluent in social. They have eighteen months to get fluent in AI. The Glossary is the shortcut. If your CMO can't define AEO, LLMO, and AI Visibility cleanly in a board meeting, your brand is being measured in a category you don't understand."

The full AI Communications Glossary Deep Dive 2026 is available at no cost at 5wpr.com/research/ai-communications-glossary-deep-dive-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations