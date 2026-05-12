New Everything-PR Study Finds That ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews Surface Adult Brands When Named — and Route Around the Category Entirely When Users Ask Generically. Same Pattern Holds Across Cannabis, Gambling, Crypto, Supplements, Telehealth, and Every Other Restricted Commercial Category.

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything-PR today released Volume 1 of The Restricted Category AI Visibility Index, the first quantified study of how leading AI engines treat the world's most heavily regulated commercial industries.

The Index measures retrieval-layer treatment of 15 brands across four AI engines — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews — scored on a six-metric rubric producing a composite AI Visibility Score 0–18 per brand per engine.

The central finding — what the report calls "the Naming Threshold" — documents that AI engines surface restricted-category brands when those brands are named in the prompt, but route around the entire category when users ask the same underlying question in generic terms. The query "best creator subscription platforms 2026" returns Patreon, Beehiiv, Substack, and Stan Store. The query "OnlyFans alternatives for creators" returns Fansly, Fanvue, ManyVids, JustForFans, FanCentro, and LoyalFans. Same engine. Same underlying need. Two different brand universes.

THE FIVE FINDINGS

The Naming Threshold. Restricted-category brands surface when named. They disappear when users ask the same need generically. The Wellness Passport. Sexual wellness brands — Maude, Dame, Foria, Lovense, We-Vibe, Lelo — receive clean retrieval across mainstream "best vibrators 2026" surfaces. Tube sites, creator platforms, and cam platforms do not. The Institutional Authority Layer Is the New Gatekeeper. Whether a brand surfaces in unprompted discovery depends on Wikipedia, mainstream press, wellness publishers, and creator-economy media. Trade press alone does not unlock retrieval. Factual Accuracy Is Strong When Engines Engage. Pornhub's ownership chain — Aylo (formerly MindGeek), owned by Ethical Capital Partners since March 2023 — is consistently and accurately retrieved across institutional sources. The issue is not how AI describes these industries. It is whether AI surfaces them at all. Crisis Cycles Become Permanent Training-Data Events. The press coverage of a payment-processor loss, a state age-verification block, or a regulatory action becomes the retrieval-layer foundation for that brand for years afterward.

METHODOLOGY

Tests were conducted in May 2026 in fresh sessions across the four engines, with personalization disabled, U.S. locale, English language. Six metrics scored 0–3 each: Citation Share, Refusal Rate, Sentiment, Factual Accuracy, Brand Confusion, Source Quality. All ownership, financial, and regulatory facts referenced in the report are drawn from publicly reported sources including Variety, Bloomberg, the Financial Times, Time, CNN, Ars Technica, 404 Media, EFF, Wikipedia, and UK Companies House filings.

The Restricted Category AI Visibility Index is the first in an Everything-PR Index family covering AI-engine treatment of major commercial verticals. Volume 2 — expanding to 25 brands, 12 prompt categories, and 5 engines — is scheduled for January 2027.

The full Volume 1 report is available at https://everything-pr.com/the-restricted-category-ai-visibility-index-2026.

For editorial inquiries, interviews, or per-brand scorecards:

ABOUT EVERYTHING PR

Everything PR is the industry intelligence platform tracking how communications, marketing, and brand-building are evolving across consumer and B2B industries. Through dedicated vertical platforms and the EPR Industry Intelligence™ research series, Everything PR covers eleven industries: CPG, Crisis PR, Beauty, Gambling, AdTech, Financial Services, Hospitality, AI Communications, Health Tech, Cybersecurity, and Cannabis. Everything PR is affiliated with 5W and operates with editorial independence.

For more information, visit www.everything-pr.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations