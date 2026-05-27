5W Releases The Airlines & Hotels AI Visibility Index 2026 -- The First Study to Rank Travel Brands by Citation Share Inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews

Comprehensive new research from the AI Communications Firm ranks roughly 50 leading airlines and hotel brands by how often they are cited inside AI engines — revealing that loyalty program scale and paid media budgets are no longer the dominant predictors of travel brand visibility in the answer-engine era.

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a third of U.S. travelers now begin product research with an AI engine — not Google. The brands the engines cite are reshaping the booking funnel before a traveler ever sees a search result. Today, 5W, the AI Communications Firm, released The Airlines & Hotels AI Visibility Index 2026 — the first comprehensive study to rank the world's largest airlines and hotel brands by Citation Share inside the AI platforms where travel decisions are increasingly made.

The Index measures how often roughly 50 leading airline and hotel brands appear in answers across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews when consumers ask category-defining travel questions — from "best business-class airline to Europe" to "best family hotel brand in the U.S." Results are organized across six sub-categories: domestic legacy airlines, domestic low-cost carriers, international full-service carriers, luxury hotels, upper-upscale hotels, and lifestyle and boutique hotel brands.

Key findings include:

Power-law concentration. In several sub-categories, the top three brands capture more than 70 percent of total citation share — leaving more than twenty competitors fighting for the remainder.

In several sub-categories, the top three brands capture more than — leaving more than twenty competitors fighting for the remainder. Loyalty programs do not predict AI visibility . Several of the largest loyalty programs in travel underperform their market share inside AI answers, while smaller brands with stronger earned-media footprints punch significantly above their weight.

Several of the largest loyalty programs in travel underperform their market share inside AI answers, while smaller brands with stronger earned-media footprints punch significantly above their weight. Paid media budget is not the dominant signal. Some of the largest spenders in the category cite weaker than mid-tier competitors with disciplined PR programs and structured third-party authority.

Some of the largest spenders in the category cite weaker than mid-tier competitors with disciplined PR programs and structured third-party authority. Luxury is structurally exposed. Premium hotel brands command pricing power in the market but cite weaker than expected in general travel prompts — a gap driven by limited third-party editorial coverage the engines retrieve from.

Premium hotel brands command pricing power in the market but cite weaker than expected in general travel prompts — a gap driven by limited third-party editorial coverage the engines retrieve from. Earned media is the dominant signal. Across both airlines and hotels, brands with sustained tier-1 press coverage and structured authority on the publications AI engines trust consistently outrank brands relying primarily on paid media and OTA distribution.

Across both airlines and hotels, brands with sustained tier-1 press coverage and structured authority on the publications AI engines trust consistently outrank brands relying primarily on paid media and OTA distribution. The gap between leaders and laggards is wider than anything 5W has measured in adjacent consumer categories — a structural shift consistent with what 5W has documented in beauty, wellness, and crisis communications.

"The travel category is being reshuffled in real time inside the chatbox," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "Marriott and Delta spent twenty years winning Google. Whoever wins ChatGPT wins the next twenty. This Index is the scoreboard — and most of the C-suites we talk to have not seen the numbers yet."

"For most travel brands, the gap between brand spend and AI citation share is the largest unmeasured loss in the marketing budget today," Torossian added. "Loyalty is not protecting the leaders. Earned media volume is. So is structured authority on the third-party sources the engines trust. The brands that build the infrastructure now will compound the lead. The ones that wait will be inheriting answers they did not build."

Methodology. The Airlines & Hotels AI Visibility Index 2026 evaluates citation share across four leading AI platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews — using 60+ consumer-intent prompts spanning leisure, business, family, luxury, and budget travel. Brands are ranked within six sub-categories. Findings are reported as directional estimates derived from 5W's proprietary AI visibility methodology.

The full Index — including ranked tables, sub-category leaders, and the publications most cited by AI engines as travel-category sources — is available at https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/airlines-hotels-ai-visibility-index-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations