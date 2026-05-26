New 5WPR study analyzes 60+ buyer queries across legal AI, CLM, eDiscovery, and practice management — finds legal tech is the most volatile B2B software category for AI citations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independent PR and digital marketing firms in the United States, today released The Legal Tech AI Visibility Index 2026, the first public ranking of legal technology vendors by AI search citation share.

The study analyzed more than 60 common buyer prompts — general counsel, partner, and legal operations queries — across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot, covering five sub-categories: legal AI assistants and research, contract lifecycle management (CLM), eDiscovery, practice management, and specialized legal AI.

Top findings:

Harvey, Thomson Reuters CoCounsel, and LexisNexis Lexis+ / Protégé dominate AI answers for legal AI queries. Harvey leads on citation share following its $11 billion valuation on March 25, 2026 and $190M ARR as of January 2026 — a doubling in five months.

Ironclad, DocuSign CLM, Agiloft, and Icertis own the CLM shortlist AI returns to buyers.

Relativity, Everlaw, and DISCO dominate eDiscovery answers following the 2026 pricing reset that made GenAI review free on two of the three platforms.

Clio dominates SMB and mid-market practice management following its $1 billion acquisition of vLex in 2025 — the largest deal in Clio's history.

Luminance, Kira (Litera), Spellbook, Robin AI, and EvenUp are the rising specialist brands gaining citation share fastest.

Why this matters for legal tech revenue:

Gartner research released June 2025 found 61% of B2B buyers now prefer a rep-free buying experience and spend only 17% of their buying journey in contact with vendors. For legal tech, the other 83% increasingly happens inside AI chat sessions. The shortlist the model returns is the shortlist that gets evaluated.

"Legal tech is the only major B2B software category where AI is simultaneously the product being sold and the channel buyers use to find it," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "That dual dynamic makes it the most visibility-sensitive category in enterprise software — and the most unforgiving. A vendor that ranks fourth in January can rank second by April after a funding round, or disappear from the shortlist entirely after a quarter of silence. Revenue is now being decided inside AI answers, not inside sales demos."

Five structural findings from the study:

Legal tech AI search is the most volatile of any major B2B software category. Funding rounds are themselves AI citation events — Harvey's four rounds in 12 months ($3B, $5B, $8B, $11B valuations) generated continuous coverage that now dominates AI answers. Benchmark studies — VLAIR, BigLaw Bench, Stanford hallucination research — have become decisive AI citation anchors. Vendor-owned competitor comparison content is still decisive. Ironclad, Harvey, Clio, and Thomson Reuters all publish head-to-head comparisons. Vendors that refuse are losing citations to those that will. M&A is reshaping AI answers in real time: Clio/vLex ($1B), Thomson Reuters/SafeSend ($600M), Thomson Reuters/Materia, LexisNexis/Henchman, Harvey/Hexus, Reveal/Logikcull.

The study also identifies where vendors are losing AI visibility, including legacy research brands with weak content strategies, mid-market CLM vendors squeezed out of generic queries by Ironclad and DocuSign, and sub-category specialists (matter management, legal spend, IP) that surface only on long-tail prompts.



The full study, including the top 25 vendor ranking, methodology, and source list, is available at: https://everything-pr.com/the-legal-tech-ai-visibility-index-2026/

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations