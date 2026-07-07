New 5W Index finds The Knot Worldwide controls 20% of every wedding-planning answer inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — through both The Knot and WeddingWire. Zola sits second at 9.5%. 84% of individual U.S. wedding vendors don't appear in AI answers at all. Engaged-couple AI use nearly doubled year-over-year to 36%.

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, today released The 5W Wedding Industry AI Visibility Index 2026 — the first defensible ranking of U.S. wedding-planning platforms, bridal fashion designers, editorial publications, and stationery brands by AI citation share.

The story is a hidden monopoly. The Knot (13.0%) and WeddingWire (7.0%) look like separate top-three platforms in the AI answer. Both are owned by the same company — The Knot Worldwide, formed by a near-$1 billion 2018 merger. That is 20% of the entire category's AI citation share held by one operator, with Zola (9.5%) trailing as the only independent challenger.

The $100 billion category

U.S. weddings generated more than $100 billion in 2025 across roughly 2 million ceremonies. Average cost: $34,000. According to The Knot Worldwide's own 2026 Real Weddings Study, 36% of engaged couples used AI in wedding planning last year — nearly double the 2024 rate. AI is now mediating the vendor consideration set before couples visit a single venue.

The 84% invisibility

The U.S. has roughly 50,000 wedding photographers, 75,000 planners, tens of thousands of venues, and thousands of florists, caterers, and stationery designers. Across 65 tested prompts, roughly 84% of individual vendors do not appear in AI citations at all. 'Find a wedding photographer in [city]' routes to Junebug Weddings, The Knot's vendor marketplace, and aggregator results — before any individual name.

The ChatGPT app already launched

In early February 2026, The Knot Worldwide launched the first wedding-industry app inside ChatGPT. Every couple who opens ChatGPT and asks about wedding planning now hits a Knot-owned surface as the first result. The largest single citation-consolidation event in the category since the 2018 Knot–WeddingWire merger — and it happened four months ago.

Who else holds

Zola — 9.5%. The only independent aggregator in the top tier. Design-forward positioning holds a distinct citation niche.

The only independent aggregator in the top tier. Design-forward positioning holds a distinct citation niche. David's Bridal — 5.5%. Filed Chapter 11 in 2023. Brand scale absorbed the financial volatility. Still leads mass-market bridal citations.

Filed Chapter 11 in 2023. Brand scale absorbed the financial volatility. Still leads mass-market bridal citations. Vera Wang — 4.5%. Thirty years of luxury bridal authority compresses into a category-defining citation lock.

Thirty years of luxury bridal authority compresses into a category-defining citation lock. Brides — 5.0%, Martha Stewart Weddings — 4.0%, Vogue Weddings — 2.5%. The editorial trio holds ~14% of editorially-led citations despite falling print circulation. AI absorbed the archive.

"The wedding answer is already decided," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "One company owns two of the top three platforms. Eighty-four percent of vendors are invisible. Every couple opening ChatGPT hits a Knot-owned surface first. That is not a trend. That is a market."

Methodology

The Index ranks the top 25 U.S. wedding brands on citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. 65+ engaged-couple prompts. Q1 2026. Sub-categories: wedding-planning aggregators, bridal fashion (mass/mid/luxury), editorial, stationery + registry, photography. Full ranking, no paywall: 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/wedding-industry-ai-visibility-index-2026/.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations