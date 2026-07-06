New 5W Crypto Regulation Brief documents three jurisdictional shifts — Puerto Rico Act 38-2026, Singapore FSMA Part 9, and the UAE CMA–VARA federal framework — converging on a single conclusion for every crypto founder, family office, and advisor.

MIAMI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications today published the 5W Crypto Regulation Brief, v1.0 — a primary-source review of three regulatory moves that are redrawing the global map of where crypto wealth lives.

The three shifts:

Puerto Rico — The Hard Deadline. Act 38-2026 extends Act 60 through 2055 but resets the rate for new Individual Resident Investor decree applicants. Applications filed on or after January 1, 2027 will face a 4% preferential rate on capital gains, dividends, and interest — instead of the current 0%. Existing decree holders keep their original terms. Applicants who file before the deadline lock in 0% under the existing rules. The 2025 decree process averaged eight months — the practical filing window for the 0% rate is closing faster than the calendar suggests.



Singapore — The Offshore Loophole Closes. FSMA Part 9 took effect June 30, 2025. Singapore-based Digital Token Service Providers serving only customers outside Singapore now require an MAS licence — and MAS has stated it will generally not issue one. Penalties for unlicensed operation: up to SGD 250,000 and three years' imprisonment. Affected operators must restructure substantive operations into Singapore or wind down.



UAE — The Federal Consolidation. The August 2025 CMA–VARA cooperation agreement unified federal (CMA) and Dubai (VARA) virtual-asset oversight into a mutually recognized framework. A VASP licensed by either authority is now effectively registered to operate across the UAE. Tax architecture remains the strongest in the world for crypto -native individuals: 0% personal income tax, 0% capital gains tax, VAT-exempt retroactively to 2018. The three governments did not coordinate. Their drivers are independent — money-laundering exposure, federal-emirate consolidation, fiscal rebalancing. But the practical effect is identical: the era of casual jurisdictional treatment for crypto wealth is over.

"The 24-year-old crypto founder choosing between Dubai, Singapore, and Puerto Rico is not flipping through tax journals. He's asking ChatGPT. He's asking Claude," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W. "The brands, advisors, and jurisdictions the engines can cite are the ones that get the call. The ones they can't are invisible — at the exact moment the decision is made."

The full 17-page 5W Crypto Regulation Brief is published at 5wpr.com/research/crypto-regulation-brief.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations