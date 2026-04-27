First joint research report measures how Botox, Juvéderm, CoolSculpting, SkinCeuticals, and Morpheus8 are winning AI citation share as GLP-1 demand and the collapse of social-media referral reshape the medical aesthetics market

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independent public relations and digital marketing agencies in the United States, today released the Medical Aesthetics AI Visibility Index 2026, produced in editorial partnership with Haute MD, the leading luxury editorial network for board-certified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical aesthetic practitioners. The report is the ninth installment in 5WPR's AI Visibility Index series and the first focused on the medical aesthetics category.

The index ranks the top 25 medical aesthetics brands by AI citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, analyzing more than 60 consumer-intent queries spanning neurotoxins, dermal fillers, energy-based devices, medical-grade skincare, and surgical categories. The findings reveal which brands are winning AI-mediated patient discovery, which category leaders are under-indexing, and where the biggest gaps sit between treatment demand and brand AI visibility.

Key findings from the report include:

Botox, Juvéderm, CoolSculpting, SkinCeuticals, and Morpheus8 lead the rankings, collectively dominating AI citation share across neurotoxin, filler, body contouring, medical-grade skincare, and energy-device queries.

The top 15 brands capture approximately 62% of AI citation share, with the remaining ~38% split across ranks 16–25, unranked brands, and provider-specific citations tied to dermatologist and plastic surgeon practice names.

GLP-1 demand is remaking the category. Weight-loss medications are reshaping patient demand patterns for body contouring, skin tightening, and facial volume restoration — and AI citation patterns are already reflecting the shift.

demand is remaking the category. Weight-loss medications are reshaping patient demand patterns for body contouring, skin tightening, and facial volume restoration — and AI citation patterns are already reflecting the shift. Traditional social-media referral channels are collapsing as discovery surfaces. AI platforms are replacing Instagram and TikTok as the first stop for patient research on procedures, devices, and providers.

"Medical aesthetics is the fastest-shifting healthcare sub-category we track for AI citation behavior, and it is the category where the gap between marketing spend and AI-visibility performance is most severe," said Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5WPR. "Brands built a decade of growth on Instagram-led influencer discovery. That channel is collapsing. The brands that are winning now are the ones treating AI citation as the category-defining infrastructure it has become. This index is the first published measurement of who is ahead, who is behind, and why it matters."

The report also offers strategic guidance for manufacturers, device companies, medical-grade skincare brands, and practitioner networks on how to convert market position into AI citation share — including the role of clinical authorities, peer-reviewed journals, luxury and beauty editorial, practitioner-facing trade media, and provider-bylined content in shaping LLM outputs.

The full Medical Aesthetics AI Visibility Index 2026 is available at: https://www.hauteliving.com/hautemd/insights/medical-aesthetics-ai-visibility-index-2026

About Haute MD

Haute MD is the leading luxury editorial network for board-certified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical aesthetic practitioners. Through its curated practitioner network and long-form editorial coverage, Haute MD has become a primary discovery surface for UHNW patients researching aesthetic providers and procedures.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations