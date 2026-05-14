Haute Jets and 5W release Volume II of flagship wealth-intelligence series

New report finds UHNW individuals now operate across 3–4 homes globally, reshaping luxury real estate, private aviation, and AI-mediated discovery.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute Jets, the on-demand private aviation brand of Haute Living, and 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Haute Jets Second-Residence Economy Report™ 2026 — Volume II in the partners' flagship wealth-intelligence research series. The full report is available at hautejets.com/second-residence-economy-report-2026.

The new report introduces the concept of the Second-Residence Economy — a global system in which the ultra-wealthy operate across multiple residences, time zones, tax jurisdictions, and private aviation corridors simultaneously. According to Knight Frank's Prime International Residential Index, 73 of 100 prime luxury markets posted price growth in 2025. Tokyo led globally at +58.5 percent; Dubai followed at +25.1 percent and recorded 500 super-prime ($10 million-plus) sales — the most active luxury market in the world.

Volume II follows The Haute Jets Wealth Migration Report (April 2026), which documented 142,000 cross-border millionaire moves in 2025, with that figure projected to rise to 165,000 in 2026.

"Wealth migration is no longer a relocation story. It is a lifestyle architecture," said Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5W. "Every migration event is a multi-home lifestyle being built. The private aviation industry sits at the intersection — and that intersection has never been more active."

The report identifies a recurring three-vertex structure the authors call The New Luxury Triangle™: a tax anchor (Dubai, Monaco, Singapore, Miami), a cultural and capital city (London, New York, Paris, Tokyo), and a lifestyle or seasonal residence (Aspen, Mykonos, Lake Como, St. Barths). The average ultra-high-net-worth individual now owns three to four homes, eight cars, and, for many, has access to private aircraft.

"The New York-to-Miami corridor, the London-to-Dubai corridor, Miami-to-São Paulo, Miami-to-Caracas — these are not just private aviation routes," said Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Jets. "They are the physical connective tissue of a global UHNW class now living across three or four residences. Understanding where the wealth is moving is prerequisite to serving it."

KEY FINDINGS — THE SECOND-RESIDENCE ECONOMY

Multi-residence is the default at the top of the wealth pyramid. UHNW households operate across a tax anchor, a capital or cultural city, and a seasonal residence — frequently spanning three continents.

UHNW households operate across a tax anchor, a capital or cultural city, and a seasonal residence — frequently spanning three continents. Private aviation is a real-time wealth signal. Global business jet departures reached 3.88 million in 2025 — 34 percent above pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Fractional departures are up 75.5 percent since 2019; ultra-long-range jet activity up 70 percent. Repeat charter routing typically precedes residence purchases by six to 18 months.

Global business jet departures reached 3.88 million in 2025 — 34 percent above pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Fractional departures are up 75.5 percent since 2019; ultra-long-range jet activity up 70 percent. Repeat charter routing typically precedes residence purchases by six to 18 months. Secondary luxury markets are outpacing the traditional capitals. The Middle East was the strongest-performing prime region in 2025 at +9.4 percent. Latin America / Caribbean followed at +4.7 percent. North America was the only region to decline (-0.9 percent), pulled down by Canadian markets.

The Middle East was the strongest-performing prime region in 2025 at +9.4 percent. Latin America / Caribbean followed at +4.7 percent. North America was the only region to decline (-0.9 percent), pulled down by Canadian markets. Florida continues to absorb U.S. wealth at scale. Miami-Dade $1 million-plus home sales were up 147 percent from 2019 to 2024; West Palm Beach luxury prices rose 187.3 percent over the past decade — the fastest of any major U.S. metro. Palm Beach super-prime deals tripled between Q3 2024 and Q1 2025.

Miami-Dade $1 million-plus home sales were up 147 percent from 2019 to 2024; West Palm Beach luxury prices rose 187.3 percent over the past decade — the fastest of any major U.S. metro. Palm Beach super-prime deals tripled between Q3 2024 and Q1 2025. AI engines now mediate luxury discovery. Affluent buyers are researching destinations, residences, providers, and advisors inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The report introduces Citation Share — a measure of how often a brand appears in AI-generated answers to category-defining queries — as the new shelf space for luxury brands. 5W's analysis finds the top three cited brands per category capture approximately 70-80 percent of high-intent affluent inbound.

Affluent buyers are researching destinations, residences, providers, and advisors inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The report introduces — a measure of how often a brand appears in AI-generated answers to category-defining queries — as the new shelf space for luxury brands. 5W's analysis finds the top three cited brands per category capture approximately 70-80 percent of high-intent affluent inbound. The Great Wealth Transfer will accelerate the shift. By 2040, Gen Z and Millennials will represent a far larger share of the global UHNW population. Their default behavior is multi-city, digital-first, AI-assisted, and experience-led.

METHODOLOGY

The Haute Jets Second-Residence Economy Report™ 2026 extends the methodology established in Volume I, drawing on Henley & Partners' Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 and Residence and Citizenship Programs 2026, New World Wealth, Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2025 and 2026 and Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), Bank of America private-bank research, Campden Wealth, RBC, McKinsey, Mordor Intelligence, ARGUS TRAQPak, Avi-Go, WingX, Internal Revenue Service interstate migration data, and operator disclosures from NetJets, Flexjet, VistaJet, Magellan Jets, and Wheels Up. Haute Jets contributes proprietary insight on charter routing patterns and member behavior. 5W contributes its proprietary AI Citation Share analysis tracking brand appearance across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

The full report is available without registration at hautejets.com/second-residence-economy-report-2026 and at 5wpr.com/second-residence-economy-report-2026.

ABOUT HAUTE JETS

Haute Jets is the on-demand private aviation brand of Haute Living, the luxury lifestyle media company that has been the authoritative voice in luxury media for two decades, connecting high-net-worth audiences with the brands, destinations, and experiences they value. Haute Jets serves principals across the United States, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Middle East.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations