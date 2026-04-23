5WPR and Talent Resources Release New Research: The Celebrity-Brand Fit Index

60-page study ranks eight consumer sectors on where celebrity deployment creates value and where it destroys it — and documents the structural shift from endorsement deals to equity partnerships that produced the largest commercial outcomes of the past five years

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned public relations and digital marketing firms in the United States, and Talent Resources, the global marketing agency founded by Michael Heller, today jointly released The Celebrity-Brand Fit Index: A Sector-by-Sector Analysis of Where Star Power Pays Off. The 60-page research report is the first comprehensive, quantitatively grounded framework for evaluating celebrity-brand deployment across eight consumer sectors, and is intended as a decision document for brand and talent leadership evaluating partnerships, equity structures, and new category entries.

The study's central finding is that sector selection now explains more of the variance in celebrity-brand outcomes than celebrity selection does. The global celebrity endorsement market reached $3.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $5.5 billion by 2032, while the broader influencer marketing market has already surpassed $32 billion. But the largest commercial outcomes in the category over the past five years have not been endorsement deals at all. They have been equity and founder arrangements in specific sectors that reward founder-operator involvement.

The Fit Index ranks eight sectors on a proprietary five-variable scoring model — consumer receptivity, verified ROI, category fit, risk exposure, and whitespace — with composite scores ranging from 8.0 (top) to 3.4 (bottom):

Spirits and Beverage (8.0) tops the ranking on the strength of George Clooney's Casamigos sale to Diageo for up to $1 billion, Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin sale for up to $610 million, and Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila at an estimated $3.5 billion valuation.

tops the ranking on the strength of George Clooney's Casamigos sale to Diageo for up to $1 billion, Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin sale for up to $610 million, and Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila at an estimated $3.5 billion valuation. Beauty (7.8) follows, anchored by Hailey Bieber's rhode sale to e.l.f. Beauty for up to $1 billion in 2025, SKIMS at a $5 billion valuation after Goldman Sachs' November 2025 investment, and Rare Beauty at an estimated $2.7 billion.

follows, anchored by Hailey Bieber's rhode sale to e.l.f. Beauty for up to $1 billion in 2025, SKIMS at a $5 billion valuation after Goldman Sachs' November 2025 investment, and Rare Beauty at an estimated $2.7 billion. Hospitality and Travel (7.6) scores third, with case studies across restaurants, hotels, branded residences, and nightlife.

scores third, with case studies across restaurants, hotels, branded residences, and nightlife. Fashion (6.8), Consumer Packaged Goods (6.2), Health and Wellness (6.0), and Cannabis (5.8) occupy the middle and lower tiers.

and occupy the middle and lower tiers. Financial Services and Fintech (3.4) ranks last by a wide margin — the only sector in the study where the past five years have produced more celebrity-brand value destruction than creation.

The 2.4-point gap between the seventh-ranked sector (Cannabis) and the eighth (Fintech) is the single largest gap in the ranking — wider than the gap between first and fifth. The study documents the specific structural features that produced the gap: Kim Kardashian's $1.26 million SEC settlement over undisclosed EthereumMax compensation, the FTX celebrity equity cohort (Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka, Shaquille O'Neal, Larry David), and the cratering of Crypto.com following its Matt Damon "Fortune Favors the Brave" campaign.

The report also documents the category's biggest downside cases: Adidas's €1.2 billion Yeezy inventory write-down after terminating its Kanye West partnership — which produced the company's first annual loss in more than three decades and a 16% North American revenue decline — illustrating the concentration risk of single-celebrity brand dependencies.

"The question in celebrity marketing is no longer which celebrity to cast," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "It is whether the category rewards celebrity deployment at all, and if so, at what level of involvement. Our research makes clear that the same celebrity, deployed with the same budget in a different sector, can produce outcomes that differ by an order of magnitude. Sector fit is the variable that deserves the first slide of every partnership discussion. It almost never gets it."

"The biggest outcomes in our industry over the past five years have been equity and founder arrangements where the celebrity is actually building the brand," said Michael Heller, Founder of Talent Resources. "Paid endorsement deals are now the entry tier of what is commercially possible. Talent agencies whose core activity is negotiating fees are building businesses on the second tier of what this category is producing. The top tier belongs to firms that can structure equity partnerships, source operating partners, and manage the multi-year brand-building cycle these arrangements require."

The Celebrity-Brand Fit Index includes the proprietary scoring framework, eight sector deep-dives with case studies, and forward indicators for the next 24 months — including AI-generated celebrity likeness and voice (forecast as a $1.2 billion industry by 2027), the internationalization of the celebrity-founder model, FTC and SEC enforcement trends, and the potential federal rescheduling of cannabis.

The report is available now at 5wpr.com/research/celebrity-brand-fit-index and at The Celebrity-Brand Fit Index | Talent Resources x 5WPR Research.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

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