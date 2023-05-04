5WPR Announced Winner of Gold Stevie Award in Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Category

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Awards for Communication or PR Campaign of the Year in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

5WPR was tasked with breathing new life into Galanz's retro-inspired small kitchen appliances through a strategic campaign to generate more awareness and consumer engagement, showcasing their value offering against competitors that continue to dominate the home and houseware space.

"The team has years of experience building messaging and campaigns that resonate with both media and consumers, resulting in a 34% increase in earned media share of voice, garnering over four hundred thousand social media engagements, and driving over 800 products purchased by customers this campaign alone," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "This work exceeded client expectations, and the team should be incredibly proud of this recognition."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded Bronze Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication.

