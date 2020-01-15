5WPR Announces 2019 Record-High Revenue

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of America's 15 largest privately-held PR agencies, today announced 2019 revenue, posting gross revenue of $36.4 million and net fee income of $33.9 million for the year.

Active current clients of 5WPR include SAP, L'Oreal, Topps, Sparkling Ice, Santa Margherita, Brooklyn Bedding, VIZIO, Careerbuilder, SodaStream, Sinclair Broadcast Group, as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies who cannot be named, six members of the Forbes 400, hedge funds, and four technology unicorns valued at over $1 billion, including N26, Payoneer, AvidXchange and ironSource.

The agency has experienced rapid growth since being founded in one room in 2003, and today employs more than 175 professionals in the company's headquarters in the iconic Helmsley Building in Manhattan. The agency saw strong revenue growth in 2019 across the firms' four primary practice areas: Corporate, Consumer (Health & Wellness, Beauty & Grooming, Food & Beverage, Home & Housewares, Travel and Lifestyle), Technology (B2B and B2C) and Digital.

"We are proud of what we accomplished. We continue to do great work across our client roster, have won many awards, and remain a fast-paced, hard-working, fun environment for the best communications professionals in North America to work," said Ronn Torossian, Founder & CEO of 5WPR. "We are a leading independently-owned PR firm, yet still think like a start-up to ensure that we work hard every single day and deliver value to our clients."

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

