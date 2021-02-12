5WPR Announces 2020 Record Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced 2020 revenue, posting gross revenue of $40.9 million and net fee income of $38 million for the year, a 12% increase from 2019.

In 2020, 5W expanded to serve clients on five continents and in 25 different countries. Current 5W clients include world-class brands like EPICOR, SAP, Topps, Santa Margherita, Payless, VIZIO and SodaStream. In addition, clients include numerous Fortune 500 companies, six members of the Forbes 400, hedge funds, nine tech unicorns (a 125% increase from 2019) and 16 publicly traded companies.

"2020 marks the most challenging year 5WPR has yet to face, and I'm proud to announce that thanks to the hard work and determination of our team, we've experienced our most profitable year," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5WPR. "We would not be the agency we have become today without our amazing client partners, many of which have worked with us for years. Thanks to their trust in our agency, we continued to produce great work, have won many awards, have released research and fostered a winning environment which garnered the attention of many this past year."

Since founded by Ronn Torossian in 2003 in one-room, with one intern, and three clients, the agency today employs 200 professionals and continues to experience rapid growth. Headquartered in New York City, the agency continued to experience strong revenue growth in 2020 across the firm's four primary practice areas despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

5W boasts clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

