5WPR Announces Addition of In-House Media Training to Suite of Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has launched an in-house media training program offering current and potential clients an in-depth workshop aimed at navigating the evolving media landscape.

Developed by experienced media strategist and former television news producer, Lori Ruggiero, the media training syllabus will cover everything from public speaking to broadcast media including, deep messaging, crisis preparedness, project launch campaigns, podcast hosting, and training on how to pilot complexities within the media. The elective program will be offered to all new and current clients, both from 5W's midtown Manhattan office and as an on-site service.

"Whether for a novice to public speaking, a seasoned vet looking to refine on-camera presence, or an individual or brand in need of navigating a challenging media landscape, 5W's media training program is completely customizable. The program will also be offered as a professional skills development seminar, specifically targeted at corporations bringing new executives into the media spotlight or as part of their greater leadership training initiatives," said Lori Ruggiero.

Lori Ruggiero joined 5WPR in December 2019 as Senior Vice President, Technology Practice, and brings her extensive experience creating and executing crisis communications strategies for both individuals and larger organizations.

"We're excited to provide our clients yet another addition to the suite of media services offered at 5W," says Founder and CEO of 5WPR, Ronn Torossian. "Lori's extensive experience in B2B, cyber, and enterprise technology, is a great addition to the team and we look forward to her leading the media training and content programs."

5W Public Relations offers clients a suite of services including media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities and now, media training.

About Lori Ruggiero

Lori Ruggiero is a Senior Vice President at 5WPR serving as a media strategist for clients across multiple groups within the agency. She also runs the 5W Media Training Program, leveraging more than a decade and a half of experience as a journalist and television news producer. Lori previously held positions at several global media entities including: NBC, CNN, Fox Business, ESPN and Al Jazeera, winning multiple industry accolades.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

