5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Men's Grooming Category

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the continued expansion of its dedicated men's grooming category, a subdivision of the agency's Beauty Division, to provide a broader range of services to meet men's evolving self-care needs.

With global male grooming marketing expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028, up from nearly $80 billion in 2022, the expansion supports this impressive growth. Given the uptick in demand, 5WPR has experienced an increased need for impactful marketing support for both emerging and established men's grooming and esthetic brands, focusing on hair and beard, skin, and fragrance.

Social media plays a significant role in generating excitement around the category. Industry sources note that the #mensgrooming hashtag has received 1.9 billion total views on TikTok, with skincare being at the forefront with a 389% year-on-year increase in TikTok video views for search terms like #menskincare. With the influence of social media for product discovery, our services have extended beyond national and regional media relations campaigns, to impactful influencer collaborations, ambassador/Key Opinion Leader programs, strategic partnerships and more.

"Men's self-care and personal grooming preferences and routines are continually evolving, and our men's grooming team has been at the forefront of the industry for years, offering innovative solutions to support brands that help men look and feel their best," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The industry's rapid evolution is due in large part to social media, as trends break onto the scene and knowledge of the best self-care products is distributed. Our team has harnessed these platforms to redefine men's beauty and the products within the space, propelling our brands to new heights as they shape a new era of visibility and inclusivity for men's grooming."

5W's Beauty Division is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities, and of course, media. Partners receive maximum exposure through integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

