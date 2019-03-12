5WPR Announces Winners of London Exchange Program

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 10 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has chosen the recipients of its London Spring Exchange Program with The PHA Group, a London-based PR agency.

The exchange program will offer a unique opportunity for employees of both 5W and PHA to work in an international PR office, observing how campaigns are activated, client relationships built, new business won, and most importantly, how coverage is secured and journalist relationships built and maintained.

"We had an extremely positive response to our first ever exchange with over 30 applications from all levels across the agency, with everyone putting creativity and passion into their responses," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "After the nearly impossible task of narrowing down to 8 finalists, the PHA executive team ultimately chose the 4 5W team members who would travel to London for the 2019 Spring Exchange."

The Exchange Program will occur twice-yearly in April/May and October/November. Each exchange will give four employees from 5W the opportunity to spend six days in London, and for three of these days to be based in the PHA offices which are located in the trendy Soho neighborhood. The remainder of expenses-paid trip will give 5W employees a chance to explore and sightsee in one of the most famous cities in the world.

"The partnership is designed to foster program and employee talents through global integration, diversifying and strengthening 5W's highly-acclaimed services for companies worldwide," said Matthew Caiola, Executive Vice President of 5W PR's Corporate and Technology Practices.

The partnership between 5W and PHA has grown considerably in the past 12 months, with several shared clients and two successful trips to each other's offices, giving both agencies the ability to build close-working relationships and learn from each other.

"We see the exchange as a huge benefit for our staff and ultimately our clients," added Mark Gregory, CEO of The PHA Group. "The communications landscape and industry are forever changing. This initiative not only benefits our employees' progression and development but widens the international network and reach that we can provide to our clients. We are excited to see what we can achieve as we progress in our new partnership with 5W Public Relations."

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 160 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About The PHA Group

The PHA Group is a London based multi-award-winning communications agency. PHA has a multi-channel approach with experienced experts able to deliver real value to help transform a business or career. Their journalistic roots ensure the best contacts book in the industry with unrivalled access to editors and journalists across the media spectrum. Their specialist social media team works to ensure your brand gets noticed, whilst their dedicated in-house studio, design, brand and create beautiful assets for clients' campaigns. They pride themselves on being a one-stop shop developing integrated strategies bespoke to each of their clients.

