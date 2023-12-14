5WPR Appoints Two Executive Vice Presidents, Adding to its Executive Leadership Team

Kara Silverman returns to 5W as EVP, Corporate and Technology, and Cory Crayn rejoins as EVP, Operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announces the appointment of two new Executive Vice Presidents to its leadership team across both client services and operational agency management. Kara Silverman joins the agency as EVP, Corporate and Technology, and Cory Crayn joins as EVP, Operations.

Notably, both executives are returning 5W agency veterans, with Silverman having been with the firm's corporate practice most recently in 2013 and Crayn having been with the firm from 2005-2009, overseeing its experiential/sports marketing practice where he spearheaded Evian's sponsorship and player endorsement initiatives at the US Open and US Open Series, as well as consulting on their brand activations at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

Silverman re-joins with over 18 years of experience in agency leadership roles, entrepreneurial ventures and in-house positions in marketing and communications. Most recently, she served as the first US Partner for global integrated marketing and communications firm, Clarity, having joined following Clarity's acquisition of her creative communications business Various & Co. Prior to that, she was in-house at Acast, the world's largest podcast company, where she led the creation and expansion of their marketing and communications department.

Crayn returns with over two decades of experience in operations, compliance and experiential marketing across both agency and in-house roles. He joins 5W from TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences that is transforming the way tickets are sold. During his tenure at TodayTix, Crayn led operations, compliance, program management, and real estate.

In a joint statement, co-CEOs Dara A. Busch and Matt Caiola said, "We are excited to expand 5W's leadership team with the addition of Kara and Cory, even more so to welcome them back to the agency. Their return underscores our commitment to fostering top talent among our team and the 5W alumni network as well as our dedication to leveraging diverse experience as we steer the agency forward. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow 5W."

This announcement follows a series of strategic moves from 5W in the past year to continue to position the firm as the leading independent agency for emerging and established brands in an ever-changing communications landscape. These have included the elevation of five of the firm's Executive Vice Presidents to Managing Partner, the re-launching of its digital division as a stand-alone agency, The HOW Agency, the appointment of several other key leadership hires in Erica Kirwin, Chief People Officer, Paul Miser, Executive Vice President and Group Director, The HOW Agency, and another executive return in Elizabeth Minton, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications. The agency also recently completed the acquisition of leading boutique food and beverage communications firm, YC Media, further bolstering its award-winning consumer division.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency headquartered in NYC with offices in Miami, known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With close to 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

