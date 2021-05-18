5WPR Awarded Grand Stevie Award in 2021 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

Winners are determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the American Business Awards, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5. 5WPR earned 35 award points for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins on behalf of the agency and a multitude of clients, including CarParts.com, CommerceHub, Contakt World, and Five9, among others.

"It is an honor to receive the Grand Stevie Award for the Most Honored PR Agency," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "This recognition is a testament to our hardworking employees, and to our incredible client partners who allow us the opportunity to produce incredible work on their behalf, thank you. Congratulations to all the winners across the Grand Stevie Award categories."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories with over 250 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

For a complete list of the 2021 Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

