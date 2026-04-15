5WPR Publishes First-Ever Fortune 500 PR Spend Analysis

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations has released the PR Spend Transparency Study, a first-of-its-kind analysis of how Fortune 500 companies allocate budgets for public relations. The study, published in full at Everything-PR.com, draws on SEC filings, Gartner and CMO Survey data, O'Dwyer's agency billings, and USAspending.gov contractor records to produce sector-level benchmarks and retainer tier estimates.

The full report may be read here: The PR Spend Transparency Study – 2026 – PR News

Key findings

Fortune 500 companies spend an estimated $47 billion annually on PR at a median of 0.25% of revenue. The top 50 companies by spend account for 55–60% of that figure. The bottom 200 combined spend less than the top three technology companies individually.

Sector analysis reveals a clear divide. Technology, pharma, and financial services companies spend proportionately to their reputational risk. Industrial, energy, and defense companies, sectors with significant environmental, labor, and regulatory exposure, spend as little as 0.03-0.08% of revenue, far below what risk analysis suggests is adequate.

The study identifies four infrastructure tiers: Fortress ($400K+/month, ~12% of Fortune 500), Competitive ($150K–$400K, ~28%), Baseline ($60K–$150K, ~38%), and Underinvested ($20K–$60K, ~22%). Nearly 60% of Fortune 500 companies fall into the baseline or underinvested categories.

The protection gap

The estimated gap between current Fortune 500 PR spend and adequate protection is $15–20 billion annually. Companies that underspend on proactive communications consistently face higher costs when crises occur. The gap represents a deferred liability, not a budget saving.

The study also notes that 71% of Fortune 500 companies disclose no meaningful PR spend data in their filings, a transparency gap with implications for boards, investors, and communications leadership.

See also: Building Brand Trust In 2025: Strategies For Transparency, Values-Driven Messaging, and Executive Visibility

A second phase of research is in preparation, incorporating FOIA requests and company-level contractor data to enable individual-company rather than sector-level estimates.

Full study: Everything-PR.com. For more on 5WPR's research and services: 5wpr.com.

About 5W PR

5W PR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations