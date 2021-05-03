5WPR Awarded PR Campaign of the Year 4x in the 2021 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the winner of Silver and Bronze level Stevie® Awards in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.

5WPR's Lifestyle and Consumer Packaged Goods teams have been recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Brand/Reputation Management category for their work with client Acker Wines, a Bronze Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Food & Beverage Category for their work with client Big Cork Vineyards, and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Community Engagement for their work with Sparkling Ice. 5WPR's B2B team also received a Silver Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Technology category for their work with client CommerceHub.

"We are thrilled to share that 5WPR has received multiple Stevie® Awards for PR Campaign of the Year on behalf of clients across our agency," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "Both the public relations industry and our agency have been forced to adapt to a new normal this past year, and through it all 5W never lost sight of what was important, producing great work on behalf of our clients. I am extremely proud of our 5W employees, and incredibly appreciative of our client partners for trusting us with their brands."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

