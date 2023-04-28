5WPR Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle Division Named Third Largest in U.S.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' beauty, fashion & lifestyle practice area the third largest in the U.S., with net fees of $8.5 million. This year's placement marks the eighth consecutive year the division has been ranked within the top five.

5W's beauty, fashion, and lifestyle division achieved monumental success this past year by developing creative, integrated communications campaigns for new and existing clients, including leading lifestyle and fashion brands Foxwoods Resort Casino, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, It's a 10, and G-SHOCK.

"Our teams continue to deliver results that make real and noticeable impacts for our clients, and we look forward to continuing to help our client partners grow through dynamic programing and innovative campaigns within the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spaces," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "This recognition is the direct result of not only 5W's creativity and ability to garner work that gets noticed but also the ability to grow and evolve alongside our incredible client partners and the changing media landscape."

For over 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

PR services offered to beauty, fashion, and lifestyle clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership, and speaking opportunities.





