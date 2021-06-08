5WPR CEO, Ronn Torossian, Joins Judging Committee of 18th Annual International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the agency's CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian, joins the Public Relations & Annual Reports/Publications Awards Committee judging committee of the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. The 2021 IBAs will feature one round of judging from June 7th to August 2nd, to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners.

Organized by The Stevie® Awards, The International Business Awards are widely considered the world's premier business awards competition.

"The International Business Awards attract the best from the industry to showcase their work," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "I am honored to be invited as a judge alongside countless industry leaders, and look forward to reviewing campaigns that showcase strategic thinking and creative execution."

This occasion marks the third time Ronn Torossian will judge the IBAs Public Relations & Annual Reports/Publications Awards category. Torossian has previously been awarded a Silver Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year, and earlier this year 5W Public Relations was awarded a Grand Stevie Award for the Most Honored Public Relations Agency by the American Business Awards®

About the Stevie Awards

Created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide, The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. There are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. Together they receive more than 12,000 nominations each year.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

