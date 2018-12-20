5WPR CEO Statement On Passing Of Jack O'Dwyer

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the O'Dwyer obituary last night noted, the legendary Jack O'Dwyer passed away on December 19th at the age of 85. He published the annual O'Dwyer Directory of PR Firms, and Jack O'Dwyer's Newsletter, which both the New York Times and Washington Post lauded as the "bible of PR."

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations, a top ten independently owned PR Firm issued the following statement, "The entire Public Relations industry owes thanks to Jack O'Dwyer. His impact on the PR field was simply tremendous. His near-obsessive focus on our industry has made him one of its keenest and most insightful observers and for that everyone who works in Public Relations owes the man a major thank you.

He covered so much of the ups and downs of the Public Relations industry.

A vocal advocate for transparency and face to face industry relationships, he spoke out against the increasingly impersonal nature of the PR business. O'Dwyer has been a crusader for excellence in PR for five decades, praising it wherever he finds it and loudly calling attention to wherever it's lacking. With his sharp, incisive voice and unflagging persistence, O'Dwyer has influenced generations of PR reporting.

His style set the standard for "hard work" in an increasingly automated and inhuman field. Thank you Jack O'Dwyer and the O'Dwyer Company for all you have done for the Public Relations industry.

May his wife, son, daughter, and the extended O'Dwyer family and staff find solace in his accomplishments. He will be missed."

Ronn Torossian is CEO & Founder of 5WPR, one of America's ten largest independently owned Public Relations firms.

