5WPR Chosen as Agency of Record for Attain

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading permissioned consumer data platform, Attain.

5WPR is responsible for managing media relations and content development. Attain, formerly known as Klover, recently underwent a rebrand that 5W also helped support.

"When it comes to ethical commerce-insight technology, Attain is a standout entity and we are thrilled to work together," said 5WPR co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our award-winning technology team is well-versed in telling brand stories to secure visibility in the martech space."

"With US privacy regulations constantly evolving, advertisers need to leverage zero-party data to drive better outcomes," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. "Our goal since our launch has been to help drive better outcomes by providing real-time, hyper-specific data to help marketers make more informed decisions. Our partnership with 5W's corporate technology team has provided opportunities to highlight our capabilities and expand our reach."

With strong connections across the digital media landscape, 5WPR works with clients to create comprehensive media relations strategies and positioning within the broader marketing community.

About Attain

Attain's mission is to empower companies to drive better outcomes by providing access to permissioned commerce data. Powered by a financial services app, retail loyalty account linking, SKU level APIs and survey responses, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money.

Attain, formerly known as Klover, was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago. For more information on Attain, visit attaindata.io.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations