5WPR Chosen as Agency of Record for SkinSpirit

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S. announces it has been selected as the agency of record for SkinSpirit, the nation's #1 provider of Botox® and dermal filler treatments.

5WPR will spearhead a dynamic program encompassing media relations, influencer partnerships, thought leadership, and brand storytelling to elevate SkinSpirit's visibility across national and regional markets. The agency's work will highlight the brand's innovative services and industry leadership, while spotlighting the journey of CEO and founder Lynn Heublein, alongside her co-founder, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. M. Dean Vistnes, MD, and their newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sachin M. Shridharani. Together, these visionaries are positioning SkinSpirit as a premier destination for advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments.

"We are thrilled to partner with SkinSpirit, a brand redefining excellence in the beauty and wellness space," said Ilisa Wirgin, Managing Partner & EVP, Beauty, at 5WPR. "SkinSpirit's dedication to personalized care, innovation, and safety, combined with their industry-leading focus on education and training, sets them apart as a true leader in the aesthetics field. We look forward to amplifying their story through tailored campaigns that engage media and audiences alike."

"As our business continues to grow and evolve, we are delighted to have 5WPR join our team," said Lynn Heublein, CEO & Co-Founder of SkinSpirit. "This partnership will be an exciting opportunity to further enhance our brand visibility and allow us to connect deeper with our community in innovative ways."

As part of this partnership, 5WPR will leverage its strong relationships across beauty, lifestyle, and business media outlets to position SkinSpirit as a trailblazer in advanced aesthetics and skincare. The agency will also lead SkinSpirit's paid influencer strategy, designing impactful campaigns that highlight key brand initiatives and partnerships, foster meaningful engagement, and underscore SkinSpirit's leadership in the regenerative and luxury skincare space.

About SkinSpirit



Since opening its doors in 2003, SkinSpirit has become one of the top destinations for advanced aesthetic skincare in the United States. With locations nationwide, the company is the #1 provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the nation, offering medically-proven, safe, and effective treatments performed by expert providers. SkinSpirit's luxury spa-like atmosphere and state-of-the-art treatments deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results, helping clients look and feel their best. For more information, visit www.skinspirit.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

