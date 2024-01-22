5WPR Chosen as Agency of Record for StriVectin®, the #1 Selling Skincare Brand for Neck/Décolleté

Agency to Strengthen StriVectin Positioning as Category Leader Redefining the Science of Skincare

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is thrilled to announce it has been appointed as the public relations Agency of Record for StriVectin, the scientifically formulated, clinically proven skincare for all skin types, tones and ages. This heritage brand will be a proud addition to the Beauty team's growing roster and will further their track record for supporting the evolutions of legacy & emerging brands by executing award-winning strategies.

A leader in skincare for the past 20 years built on biomedical research and scientific integrity, StriVectin is known for their disruptive science and targeted solutions for aging and changing skin. The brand validates 100% of their finished formulas through independent clinical testing, prioritizing proof, and never settling for anything less than real, visible results.

This marks the beginning of the partnership between StriVectin and 5WPR as they set out to elevate the brand's awareness and deepen its positioning as a leader in scientific skincare. The 5W team will drive strategic storytelling for core products, innovation, and company at-large, reinforcing the brand's scientific formulas evidenced by powerful clinical credentials, testimonials and before and after results. 5W's approach will amplify this narrative through impactful thought leadership, unique media & consumer activations, and strategic alignments, all with the goal of broadening the brand's consumer base.

"Our Beauty division has a tremendous track record in supporting major players in the skincare space as well as leading multi-faceted programs that build consumer awareness and drive unprecedented buzz," said Dara Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "As StriVectin looks to us to tap key editorial and beauty opinion leaders, we look forward to further solidifying the brand as a leader redefining the science of skincare and expanding our Beauty team's roster within the category."

"We are so pleased to bring 5WPR onto the brand as our strategic PR partner," shared Anncy Rowe, CMO of StriVectin. "This will be a critical year for the brand as we reintroduce it to key opinion leaders in the competitive clinical skincare space. I have no doubt that our partnership with 5WPR will help us elevate the storytelling behind some of our most iconic skus, like TL Neck, as well as hero our cosmeceutical heritage in a differentiated way."

Considered to be the partner of choice for some of the best-known brands in this sector, the beauty PR team at 5W is known for bringing competitive results. Whether we are working to put a mature beauty brand back in the spotlight, launching an indie beauty brand into mass retail or introducing a top-selling international brand to the U.S. marketplace, 5W is dedicated to connecting brands to professional ambassadors and structuring beauty PR programs that will generate millions of media impressions, drive enormous buzz, and create thought leadership opportunities and celebrity influence.

5W is ranked the 3rd largest beauty PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About StriVectin®

StriVectin, the #1 independent prestige skincare company in the U.S., empowers people to outsmart aging with our disruptive science and targeted solutions for aging and changing skin. Backed by over 35 years of clinical research, our proprietary NIA-114 Technology™ is clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier and supercharge the efficacy of other performance ingredients to visibly transform skin. The results are real, visible and validated with independent clinical studies on every formula – including the groundbreaking SD Advanced™ Intensive Concentrate PLUS for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks and the #1 selling cream in the U.S. exclusively for the neck and décolleté*, TL Advanced™ Tightening Neck Cream. Cruelty Free, Paraben Free and Suitable for All Skin Types, StriVectin products are sold through department stores and specialty retailers in North America, Europe and Asia. The company maintains corporate offices in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.strivectin.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

