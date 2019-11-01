5WPR Client Programs Named Winners of Four MarCom Awards
Nov 01, 2019, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce that four of the firm's 2019 publicity and digital media campaigns have been recognized by MarCom for excellence in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communications programs.
Selected from an international pool of over 6,000 entries, recipients of the awards include 5W clients Sinclair Broadcast Group, SodaStream, and Indie Beauty Expo. The accolades are given across a multitude of categories, and are among the most prestigious of its kind in the marketing and communications industry.
2019 MarCom Winners:
- Sinclair Broadcast Group STIRR Launch
- Category: Public Relations Program (Strategic Comm/PR)
- Award: Platinum
- SodaStream 90210 Campaign
- Category: Social Engagement (Digital Media)
- Award: Gold
- SodaStream Pride Video Campaign
- Category: Social Video (Digital Media)
- Award: Platinum
- Indie Beauty Expo
- Category: Special Event (Strategic Comm/PR)
- Award: Platinum
"We won awards for a variety of programs, symbolic of the diversity of our agency. From digital programs for Sodastream to traditional public relations engagements for Sinclair Broadcasting to special events for Indie Beauty Expo. We remain diverse and best of breed. Over the past year our team has gone above and beyond to execute innovative campaigns on behalf of our clients and these awards are an excellent way of recognizing their hard work," said 5W PR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "I'm proud of our accomplishments, and look forward to continuing this momentum into 2020."
MarCom Awards is an international creative competition which recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations, rms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. Today, the competition is perhaps the largest of its kind in the world.
The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Entries come from throughout the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations (5WPR) is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
About The MarCom Awards
MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given over $250,000 to charitable causes.
Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585
