5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola Named Honoree in Ragan's Communicators of the Year Awards

5W Public Relations

24 May, 2023, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola, has been named an honoree in the Agency Leader of the Year category in Ragan's Communicators of the Year Awards. Earlier this year, Caiola was also named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year category.

Caiola was promoted to 5WPR Co-CEO in February 2022, after 13 years with the agency. He has been a key member of teams responsible for the reputation of some of the most sophisticated companies and visible public figures in the world, along with emerging brands and technologies while supporting 5WPR's continued growth and direction.

"Being recognized as an Agency Leader of the Year is an incredible honor after completing my first full year as 5W Co-CEO," said Caiola. "I owe a massive thank you to my incredible team, without them I wouldn't receive these recognitions. Congratulations to all 2023 honorees!"

Ragan and PR Daily's Communicators of the Year Awards recognizes the industry's best individual communications practitioners and teams from the past year.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

