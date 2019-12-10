5WPR Completes 2nd London Exchange Program with Partner Agency, The PHA Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has successfully completed its second exchange program in 2019 with The PHA Group, a London-based PR agency. Under the exchange agreement, 5WPR hosted four employees from The PHA Group in their Manhattan office, and The PHA Group welcomed five 5WPR employees in Soho, London. Employees from both agencies have backgrounds in different practice areas and including digital, consumer, corporate, technology, and marketing, and represent various experience levels.

Developed with the intention of sharing talent, resources, and business across the two agencies, 5WPR and the PHA Group have maintained a successful partnership since 2018. As an extension, the exchange program was developed to give employees of both agencies a unique opportunity to work in an international PR office, observe how campaigns are activated, client relationships built, new business won, and most importantly, how coverage is secured and journalist relationships built and maintained.

"We were happy to send five more employees to the UK after a successful exchange program earlier this year," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "Beyond being a great perk for our employees, we've found this program to have important educational and team building benefits that have strengthened not only our relationship with The PHA Group, but the sharing of team resources and knowledge between departments within the agencies.

Each exchange gives employees from 5W the opportunity to spend seven days in London, and for four of these days to be based in The PHA offices which are located in the trendy Soho neighborhood. The remainder of the expenses-paid trip allows 5W employees a chance to explore and sightsee in one of the most famous cities in the world.

"The PHAx5W exchange scheme is one of the highlights of our partnership and we were delighted to welcome five of 5W's employees to our offices last week. The exchange scheme gives employees from both agencies such a fantastic opportunity to experience agency life in another country and to not only learn from others, but to impart knowledge too. We are looking forward to seeing the benefits that this exchange will bring over the coming months," added Mark Gregory, CEO of The PHA Group.

The partnership between 5W and PHA has grown considerably in the past 18 months, with several shared clients and three successful trips to each other's offices, giving both agencies the ability to build close-working relationships and expand their knowledge.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 160 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About The PHA Group

The PHA Group is a London based multi-award-winning communications agency. PHA has a multi-channel approach with experienced experts able to deliver real value to help transform a business or career. Their journalistic roots ensure the best contacts book in the industry with unrivalled access to editors and journalists across the media spectrum. Their specialist social media team works to ensure your brand gets noticed, whilst their dedicated in-house studio, design, brand and create beautiful assets for clients' campaigns. They pride themselves on being a one-stop shop developing integrated strategies bespoke to each of their clients.

