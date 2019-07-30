5WPR Connects Indie Beauty Brands with Nationwide Retailers

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has created tremendous media and influencer traction that put their client's indie beauty brands on the map and gained the attention of nationwide retailers.

As a leading beauty PR firm, 5WPR executed strategies that included tactical brand positioning, smart product placement, targeted influencer programming, and creative media relations, that produced the visibility needed to get their client's brands placed in prestige and mass retailers. 5W did an excellent job showing retailers how they will support sales on the shelves due to tremendous brand awareness.

"Our clients come to us for brand recognition, with the hopes of increasing sales, and there is still a cache to landing in big box retailers," said Dara A. Busch, Executive Vice President, Consumer Practice. "The coverage we generate supports the retail mission of our brand partners and helps to drive their in-store sales. We can easily measure the successes of our efforts by tracking consumer purchasing habits in retail, directly tied to media coverage."

In addition to seeing their clients placed in nationwide retailers, 5WPR's expert beauty team has won numerous industry awards for their clients including O Magazine's Fall Beauty Award, an Allure Best of Beauty Award, the RealSimple Road Test for Best Shampoo Bar, the Best of Black Beauty Awards 2018, Essence Magazine's Digital Innovator of the Year and the WWD Beauty Inc. Award.

5WPR's consumer beauty team creates big-time brand awareness through product placement, influencer campaigns, and content opportunities to their partners across the beauty, grooming and wellness practices. The beauty team combines their industry-leading knowledge and expertise in the wellness, beauty and CPG categories to create unique programs and get results for clients ranging from color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, grooming, oral care, supplements, nail care, and more.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

