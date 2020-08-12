5WPR Consumer Division Expands to Include Vegan and Plant-Based Specialty Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., reveals today the addition of a new specialty practice for clients in the vegan and plant-based space. As an extension of their consumer team, the new practice will focus on increasing awareness of brands and products boasting these environmentally-friendly and health-conscious options throughout the industry.

5W's vast client work with vegan and plant-based companies has already spanned the globe and includes beauty brands, wellness and CBD leaders, as well as plant-based consumer packages goods.

"We understand how to market to the growing plant-forward consumer. The majority of consumers seeking plant-based products actually aren't exclusively vegan," says 5WPR President of Consumer Practice, Dara A. Busch. "We believe a dedicated team will be able to further expand our resources and strengthen our position as we continue to produce needle-moving results for these clients."

5WPR's consumer team creates big-time brand awareness through product placement, high-impact influencer campaigns, product placement programs, education brand awareness plats and content opportunities to their partners across the individual consumer practices. Together, the teams combine their industry-leading knowledge and expertise in the fashion, wellness, beauty and CPG categories to create unique programs and get results for clients ranging from color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, supplements, foods and beverages, furniture, accessories, and more.

