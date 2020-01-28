5WPR Digital Division Granted Google Partner Specialization for Google Shopping

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce that its Digital Practice now carries two specializations within Google's Partner Program. 5WPR's award-winning digital division has been granted a Google Shopping specialization, in addition to the Google Search specialization previously held.

Google's Partner Program is an exclusive and prestigious program, bestowed on agencies by Google for demonstrating AdWords best practices, skill and expertise, successfully managing a sufficiently large budget, delivering agency and client revenue growth, and sustaining and growing their client base over a twelve-to-eighteen month period.

"Achieving our second specialization within Google's Partner program is another major milestone for the digital division that validates the incredible work we're doing for clients and shows our dedication towards providing them with top-tier service," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Our digital division has shown incredible client growth since launch, and is an integral part of the agency that allows us to offer clients comprehensive media relations and digital marketing capabilities."

5WPR has quickly and effectively grown its digital marketing and analytics proficiencies in response to their expanding client list, and increase in full-service media requests across all practice areas. Achieving two Google Partner specializations came as a direct result of the agency's commitment to delivering best-in-class results, through the implementation and optimization of sophisticated, cross-channel digital marketing campaigns.

5WPR's award-winning Digital Division helps emerging and global brands execute multi-faceted digital media campaigns that enhance visibility and helps build connections with audiences. This dedicated division offers clients creative services, social media management and technical services including graphic design, content creation, strategy, community management, paid social management, influencer marketing, search engine optimization and analytics reporting. 5W's digital marketing specialists work across all industries serving consumer, corporate, technology, healthcare, hospitality, food & beverage, lifestyle, home & housewares and more.

In 2019, 5WPR's Digital Division won a Platinum MarCom Award for Excellence in a Social Video and Gold MarCom Award for Excellence in a Social Campaign.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

