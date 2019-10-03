5WPR Executive Dara Busch Named Finalist in 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce that Executive Vice President, Dara A. Busch, was named a finalist in the Maverick of the Year category in the16th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program. Dara oversees 5W's Consumer Practice, which includes Travel & Entertainment, Apparel & Accessories, Non-Profits, Home & Housewares, Health & Wellness, Mom & Baby, Beauty & Grooming, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

"Being named a finalist for Maverick of the Year is an enormous honor," said Dara A. Busch. "As PR continues to evolve and change it is more important than ever that we up the ante to provide a level of service and creativity based on data and research. We need to challenge ourselves by leading the charge and not just adapting our programming to emerging industries and technologies. The only way to do this it to empower our teams to learn more, experience more and deliver more."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, November 15. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend.

"In the past year Dara has gone above and beyond to not only affect positive change within 5W, but in the PR industry as a whole," said 5W PR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "She has pioneered 5W's CBD division resulting in 42% growth year-over-year, helped create our London Exchange Program to facilitate employee growth and global consciousness, and made significant efforts to improve industry reporting with the creation of our Measurement and Analytics Task Force. Her leadership capabilities and drive to succeed make her an excellent recipient for this award."

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 16th annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

"In its sixteenth year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations. With the second annual Women|Future Conference preceding the announcement of winners on November 15, it will be a day to celebrate the achievements of working women around the world," said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "We're looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners next month."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations (5WPR) is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

