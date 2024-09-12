5WPR Named Top 10 Professional Services PR Firm in the US

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the seventh-largest firm specializing in professional services PR for the second year in a row.

For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. Agencies ranked as specializing in this space include firms who work with individuals and organizations in the professional services space including law firms, accounting, financial advisors, architects and consultants (ranked by revenue).

"This recognition underscores our agency's commitment to delivering strategic communications for our clients in the professional services sector," said 5WPR North American CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our team's ability to combine strategic communications counsel with a keen business acumen is the reason for our continued success as a critical advisor to companies in this space."

5WPR was also named the third-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area, as well as the 11th largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations