5WPR Expands Florida Real Estate Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the expansion of its Florida real estate practice. This growth is in response to heightened demands as Florida's real estate market continues to flourish.

The expanded practice will provide clients with a specialized approach ensuring a more targeted focus on the unique needs of the Florida market.

"Florida continues to experience accelerated real estate growth, with a continued influx of residents and investors drawn to the state," said 5WPR Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. "We are excited to expand our services in Florida. Our industry knowledge and proven track record of success will assist clients in navigating this rapidly evolving landscape."

5WPR has a long history of representing real estate leaders including RREAF, a privately held commercial real estate firm, and New Western, a real estate investment marketplace. The agency was also recently named a top ten real estate finance and development PR firm in the US by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

