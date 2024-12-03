5WPR Expands Health & Wellness Division with New Focus on Functional Nutrition

Strengthening Capabilities to Support Growing Demand in the Functional Nutrition Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the leading and largest independent PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce the expansion of its Health & Wellness division to include a dedicated focus on Functional Nutrition. This strategic move reflects 5W's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and enhancing its service offerings to meet the needs of this rapidly evolving market.

With growing consumer interest in functional nutrition, brands are increasingly seeking expert guidance to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. In response, 5WPR has expanded its services to cover critical areas within the functional nutrition industry, including gut health, supplements and functional ingredient beverages, performance and sports nutrition, protein powders, probiotics, weight management, collagen peptides, meal replacement powders, functional mushrooms, nutraceuticals, and pet wellness.

Functional nutrition has become a driving force in the health and wellness sector, fueled by increased consumer awareness and demand for products that offer more than basic nutritional benefits. According to recent data from Open PR, gut health products alone are projected to grow by nearly 8% annually between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the Food Institute reports that e-commerce emerged as the fastest-growing sales channel for supplements in 2023, with a 9.5% increase, highlighting the importance of a strong online presence. Performance nutrition has also seen significant growth, with subcategories such as hydration and electrolytes increasing by 52.2%, and creatine sales surging by an impressive 114.4%, according to New Hope Network.

"The functional nutrition market is not just growing; it's redefining the health and wellness industry," said Ilisa Wirgin, Managing Partner and EVP of 5WPR's Health & Wellness and Beauty divisions. "Consumers are seeking products that enhance their overall well-being, improve performance, and support recovery, making this an incredibly dynamic and exciting category. Our expanded focus will enable us to help clients in this space amplify their brand narratives, engage with their target audiences, and drive meaningful results."

5WPR's track record in health and wellness includes working with some of the most prominent brands in fitness, nutrition, and personal care. The agency's expertise in media relations, influencer partnerships, thought leadership, digital strategy, and affiliate marketing ensures that clients in the functional nutrition space receive tailored, comprehensive, and measurable support.

