5WPR Expands Multicultural Impact Through Industry-Leading Events Series Focused on Cultural Intelligence and Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., continues to deepen its commitment to culturally intelligent marketing through a growing events series designed to convene industry leaders and elevate multicultural voices across sectors.

Most recently, the agency co-hosted "The Latin Beauty Consumer & What's Ahead in 2026" with Latinas in Beauty on December 10, 2025, in New York City. The holiday mixer and panel brought together CMOs, founders, retail leaders, editors, and innovators to examine how culture, data, and community are shaping the future of the beauty industry.

"As a Latina and a beauty communications leader, this work is deeply personal to me," said Angie Castro-Patterson , VP of Beauty & Wellness at 5W. "The Latin beauty consumer is not a niche or an emerging audience; she is a driving force behind growth, innovation, and cultural relevance in this industry. Partnering with Latinas in Beauty felt incredibly natural because we share the same belief: community and culture are not add-ons, they are foundational. At 5W, we help brands move beyond surface-level moments and build real, lasting connections rooted in cultural intelligence, storytelling, and impact. This event was about honoring that power and showing what's possible when culture leads strategy."

"We were excited to partner with 5WPR to spotlight the power of the Latin consumer and celebrate their influence as leaders, innovators, trendsetters, and influencers shaping the beauty industry," said Emily Perez , Founder & Executive Director of Latinas in Beauty. "The strength of the Latinas in Beauty community is our ability to build alongside leaders like Angie, who champions our community in an authentic and culturally relevant way. It was meaningful to come together in community to honor our collective impact and help brands better prepare for what's ahead in 2026."

According to Circana , Hispanic consumers represent nearly $23 billion in U.S. beauty spend today, approximately 18% of the total market, and continue to outpace overall category growth. Panelists emphasized that the Latin beauty consumer is not an emerging trend, but a powerful growth engine influencing product innovation, storytelling, and go-to-market strategy.

The discussion featured leaders across the beauty ecosystem, including executives from The Estée Lauder Companies, L'Oréal USA, Circana, Wavytalk , and Luna Magic, alongside leading beauty media voices. The panel was co-moderated by Angie Castro-Patterson, VP of Beauty & Wellness at 5W, and Emily Perez, Founder & Executive Director of Latinas in Beauty.

Earlier this year, 5W hosted " How to Activate in the Multicultural Community ," a happy hour panel on April 16, 2025. The event convened leaders from media, automotive, technology, and marketing to explore how brands can move beyond performative inclusion and build authentic, long-term relationships with multicultural audiences.

Together, these events reflect 5W's longstanding leadership in multicultural communications and its belief that cultural intelligence is not a moment, but a business imperative. The agency continues to help brands translate cultural insight into earned impact, integrated storytelling, and experiences that drive meaningful growth.

For more information about 5W's multicultural marketing capabilities, visit www.5wpr.com/practice/multicultural-marketing.cfm

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C ( Beauty & Fashion , Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing ( Social Media , Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO ). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

About Latinas in Beauty

Latinas in Beauty is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating equity and increasing representation for Latina professionals and Latina-owned brands within the beauty industry across all sectors, from leadership positions to creative roles. Its board is composed of Emily Perez, Founder & Executive Director; Margarita Arriagada, Founding Board Member; and Nadine Tapia, Founding Board Member and Beauty Bravura Program Director. Its members, composed of industry leaders, including executives at top beauty companies, brand founders, and prominent influencers, are committed to providing resources, networking, and mentorship to help Latinas achieve their professional and entrepreneurial goals. Learn more about Latinas in Beauty here , and follow Latinas in Beauty on Instagram here , and LinkedIn here .

