5WPR Expands Parent, Child, and Baby Group with Parenting Technology Practice

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their parent, child and baby group offerings with a specialty sub-division focused on parenting technology products.

The division works with established and emerging brands to connect with parents and families who would benefit most from these innovative products and services. 5W currently represents several parenting tech companies including in-car monitor and camera system, Tiny Traveler, and digital parental control apps to ensure kids are safe online.

"There are incredible advancements being made within the parenting technology space daily that can make all the difference for new and veteran parental figures. 5WPR excels at designing and executing strategic programs tailored to meet our clients' goals and ensuring our communications plans are reaching those audiences who need to see them the most," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our team possesses a unique passion for parenting technology clients, and taps into their personal experiences and challenges as parents to execute authentic work that makes a difference."

5WPR helps brands in this space link to culturally relevant trends and present them in ways that resonate with consumers and the media alike. Services offered to Parent, Child, & Baby clients include media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, events, and influencer and celebrity partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media, the team executes full-service campaigns and ensures maximum coverage for their clients.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

