5WPR Expands Specialty Division for Online Gaming and Gambling with Sports Betting PR Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their online gambling public relations division to include a dedicated sports betting public relations team. The category expansion follows the legalization of online sports betting in New York State.

5WPR has been appointed agency of record for several leaders in the online gambling space and has developed a focused and strategic approach to clients breaking into the expanding space. As an innovative leader in public relations, 5W has a long history of working with emerging and trending markets.

"The online gaming and gambling industry continues to see a rise in popularity as players seek the safety and comfort of their home during these uncertain times," said 5WPR Founder & CEO Ronn Torossian. "New York State legalizing online sports gambling is an incredible win for the industry and opens up a previously untapped audience for gambling and lottery companies."

PR services offered to online gambling and lottery clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, visibility programs, content creation, partnerships and celebrity relations, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

