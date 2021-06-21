5WPR Food and Beverage Practice Named Top 15 in U.S. for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' Food and Beverage practice among the top 15 in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm's income statements from the previous year to determine the rankings.

5WPR's food and beverage division provides communications services to a wide span of category leaders across alcohol and sprits, consumer packaged goods, beverages, convenience and delivery services, as well as sit down and quick service restaurants. Long standing clients in the division include Sparkling Ice, Santa Margherita, Black Button Distilling, Schuman Cheese, and Acker Wines, among many others.

"Our food and beverage team continuously delivers phenomenal results year after year on behalf of our clients," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "With the industry having to navigate extremely unprecedented times this past year, this recognition is extremely deserved."

5WPR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for high-impact storytelling in today's media. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena is consumer-inspired and executed with the consumer always top of mind.

5WPR's food and beverage practice offers strategic campaigns for clients including media relationship, thought leadership, executive profiling, award submissions, product placement, digital marketing, as well as influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns and ensuring maximum coverage for their clients.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

