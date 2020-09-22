5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian to Release Second Book

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announces Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian has signed his second book deal with BenBella Books to release an updated and revised version of his best-selling public relations book, For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Game-Changing Public Relations.

For Immediate Release was first published in 2011 and quickly hit the Amazon PR Best-Seller List. Recently, it was also named to Book Authority's 'Best Public Relations Books of all Time' list. The book is used in college curriculums nation-wide and has helped educate many budding PR professionals. The book is co-authored by Karen Kelly.

"It's a great feeling to have a second book deal," says 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "This edition continues to share many real life examples and case studies, but from an updated perspective. PR has changed tremendously in the last decade and it was important that my book correctly represents the current PR landscape."

The second version of For Immediate Release and will be available February 2020.

