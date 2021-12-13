5WPR Further Expands Israel Practice Area

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their dedicated Israel PR practice after announcing unprecedented growth earlier this year. The agency is a leading provider of PR and digital services for Israeli companies launching or looking to extend their reach in North America.

5W's Israeli client roster includes several high-growth companies including HiBob, SodaStream, MySizeID, Lumenis, Carbyne, and AccessiBe.

"As we continue to grow within this space, our teams have become highly specialized in elevating brand image and guiding them through their US expansions," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Our success speaks for itself and continues to attract more clients looking to tap into our specialized expertise."

5W's team of experts has developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising and IPOs, to building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations