5WPR Health Practice Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2020 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announces today the Health & Wellness Practice was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year - COVID-19-related Information category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®. The award recognizes 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice and their work with client Cure Urgent Care, a New York City-based modern medical practice that specializes in immediate and affordable treatment.

"I am extremely proud of the Health & Wellness team, and their commitment to providing top-tier service to our clients throughout the entirety of the pandemic," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "They worked tirelessly to secure media opportunities for Cure Urgent Care to connect with the public, sharing vital information directly from the frontlines. This recognition is well deserved."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries including the CBD industry, parenting and health technology. The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns that ensure maximum coverage for their clients.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

