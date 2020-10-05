5WPR Holiday Shopping Survey Reveals Consumer Insights for 2020 Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2020 Holiday Shopping Survey, which looks at consumer intentions and behaviors as the holiday shopping season approaches. The survey includes data on the amount people plan to spend, shopping methods, timing, and top gifts people plan to purchase for their loved ones this season. Findings from the survey will be especially useful to brands trying to tap into consumer thinking and spending after months of economic uncertainties due to the coronavirus.

"There are many questions regarding how the coronavirus will impact holiday shopping habits and preferences," says 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "As publicists, it's important that we guide our clients through these tough times. These insights play an integral part in understanding consumer motivations, and help guide our recommendations to clients on how and where they should be focusing their communications efforts."

When it comes to favorable shopping methods, adjusted store hours and closings, several major retailers have decided to keep their doors shut on Black Friday, lending to the idea that online will be the preferred method of shopping. However, an overwhelming 61% of people surveyed still plan to buy gifts both online and in store. Surprisingly, only 18% plan to do all of their shopping online. Furthermore, 54% of Americans are going to be finding ideas for holiday gifts in store, meaning shopping in person is still going to be very much a part of this holiday season.

Economic woes aside, 53% of Americans still plan to spend the same amount of money on gifts as they did in 2019, and 18% of respondents claim that they plan to spend even more than they did last year.

"Americans experienced a shutdown that was previously unimaginable. As cities and stores continue to lift heavy restrictions, shoppers are looking for an escape that heading out to the store provides," said Busch. "Consumers will be searching for a sense of normalcy to get them into the spirit, and in-store shopping for gifts is one of the oldest holiday traditions. This creates a huge opportunity for brick and mortar stores that have been struggling to attract clientele even before temporarily closing their doors in response to the pandemic."

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry and providing clients with the most up-to-date insights. The information gathered from the survey will guide strategy, planning and execution of consumer and digital client campaigns.

5WPR's Holiday Shopping Survey was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,000 respondents aged 16+ in the USA between 14.09.20-18.09.20. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

